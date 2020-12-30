Thursday, December 31, 2020

Issue 50Volume 25

Alice all quiet while world is in COVID turmoil

By Erwin Chlanda
Compared to the yet again increasing number of COVID-related restrictions interstate, the New Year’s Eve police message in The Centre could be from another era.

“Police will have a visible policing presence to ensure community safety and prevent offending,” says Commander Craig Laidler in a media release.

“We urge all revellers to enjoy the night and not engage in anti-social behaviour.

“If you’re going to drink, do it responsibly.

Police will be targeting drink and drug driving to prevent road related harm.” 

That, combined with the marvellous weather, is likely to ensure the switch from 2020 to 2021 will be remembered here for the best of reasons.

But deep down in our hearts we will remember the untold misery the pandemic is causing around the world.

PHOTO from 2011.

