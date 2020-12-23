Bush roads take a pounding as good rains break drought

Many roads have become impassible or are subject to restrictions as wide-spread rains are continuing in The Centre, according to the Road Report NT this morning.

Some details:–

Arltunga Road – Impassable between Ross Highway intersection and Arltunga Tourist park.

Austral Downs Road – closed between Barkly Highway intersection and Sandover Highway.

Boggy Hole Access – high Clearance 4Wd Only.

Elkedra Property Access – High Clearance 4Wd Only.

Ernest Giles Road – Impassable. Road Damage between Stuart Highway intersection and Luritja Road intersection, 4WD only.

Finke Road – with caution.

Ghan Heritage Road– 4WD only.

Kintore Road – Impassable.

Lajamanu Road – Weight and or Vehicle Type Restrictions.

Larapinta Drive – Impassable. Flooding at Hugh River Floodway to Luritja Road Turn Off.

Maryvale Road – Impassable. Flooding between Roger Vale Drive intersection and Maryvale Station.

Mount Denison Road – Impassable. Flooding between Stuart Highway intersection and Tanami Road at Yuendumu.

Mt Dare Access Andado – Road Surface Hazard.

Mulga Park Road – Road Surface Hazard.

Murray Downs Road – Road Closed (flooding) between Ali Curung access road and Elkedra Access road.

Namatjira Drive – Impassable.

Namatjira Kintore Link – Impassable, flooding between Beer Can corner and Kintore Road intersection.

Ndhala Gorge Access Road – Impassable between Ross River ringwood road and N’dhala Gorge carpark

Owen Springs Property Access – Impassable, flooding between Larapinta Drive intersection and Stuart Highway intersection.

Palm Valley Tourist Access – Road Surface Hazard. Restriction Type: 4Wd Only.

Plenty Highway – Impassable, flooding between Dneipier Intersection and Queensland Border.

Redbank Gorge Tourist Access – Impassable.

Sandover Highway – Road Closed, flooding, between Ammaroo and Elkedra.

Sandover Highway – Impassable, flooding between Plenty Highway intersection and Ammaroo Elkedra.

Santa Teresa Road – Impassable.

Stuart Highway – Road Surface Hazard, with Caution, water Over Road between Roe Creek bridge and South Australian border.

Tanami Road – Road Closed, flooding between Stuart Highway intersection and Western Australian border.

Tjukaruru Road – Road Surface Hazard, with Caution, water Over Road between Kata Tjuta road intersection and Western Australian border.

Trephina Gorge Tourist Access – Impassable, flooding between Ross Highway and Trephina Gorge car park.

Vaughan Springs Property Access – Impassable, flooding between Tanami Road intersection and Vaughan Springs station.

Wigley Waterhole Access – Impassable.

IMAGE: Clouds at 09:30 AEST today from the Bureau of Metereology. I appears much of the cloud has passed The Centre.