Bush roads take a pounding as good rains break drought

Many roads have become impassible or are subject to restrictions as wide-spread rains are continuing in The Centre, according to the Road Report NT this morning.
Some details:–
Arltunga Road – Impassable between Ross Highway intersection and Arltunga Tourist park.
Austral Downs Road – closed between Barkly Highway intersection and Sandover Highway.
Boggy Hole Access – high Clearance 4Wd Only.
Elkedra Property Access – High Clearance 4Wd Only.
Ernest Giles Road – Impassable. Road Damage between Stuart Highway intersection and Luritja Road intersection, 4WD only.
Finke Road – with caution.
Ghan Heritage Road– 4WD only.
Kintore Road – Impassable.
Lajamanu Road – Weight and or Vehicle Type Restrictions.
Larapinta Drive – Impassable. Flooding at Hugh River Floodway to Luritja Road Turn Off.
Maryvale Road – Impassable. Flooding between Roger Vale Drive intersection and Maryvale Station.
Mount Denison Road – Impassable. Flooding between Stuart Highway intersection and Tanami Road at Yuendumu.
Mt Dare Access Andado – Road Surface Hazard.
Mulga Park Road – Road Surface Hazard.
Murray Downs Road – Road Closed (flooding) between Ali Curung access road and Elkedra Access road.
Namatjira Drive – Impassable.
Namatjira Kintore Link – Impassable, flooding between Beer Can corner and Kintore Road intersection.
Ndhala Gorge Access Road – Impassable between Ross River ringwood road and N’dhala Gorge carpark
Owen Springs Property Access – Impassable, flooding between Larapinta Drive intersection and Stuart Highway intersection.
Palm Valley Tourist Access – Road Surface Hazard. Restriction Type: 4Wd Only.
Plenty Highway – Impassable, flooding between Dneipier Intersection and Queensland Border.
Redbank Gorge Tourist Access – Impassable.
Sandover Highway – Road Closed, flooding, between Ammaroo and Elkedra.
Sandover Highway – Impassable, flooding between Plenty Highway intersection and Ammaroo Elkedra.
Santa Teresa Road – Impassable.
Stuart Highway – Road Surface Hazard, with Caution, water Over Road between Roe Creek bridge and South Australian border.
Tanami Road – Road Closed, flooding between Stuart Highway intersection and Western Australian border.
Tjukaruru Road – Road Surface Hazard, with Caution, water Over Road between Kata Tjuta road intersection and Western Australian border.
Trephina Gorge Tourist Access – Impassable, flooding between Ross Highway and Trephina Gorge car park.
Vaughan Springs Property Access – Impassable, flooding between Tanami Road intersection and Vaughan Springs station.
Wigley Waterhole Access – Impassable.
IMAGE: Clouds at 09:30 AEST today from the Bureau of Metereology. I appears much of the cloud has passed The Centre.