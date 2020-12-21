Monday, December 21, 2020

The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

Todd flows for summer solstice

By Erwin Chlanda
1

A tad over 30mm as of 6am, and a few more since, on Old East Side: That’s this morning’s weather report from Charlie Carter.

It is complemented by a photo from artist Rod Moss, catching a gentle flow of the Todd River.

“Water running across Schwarz Cres causeway, but cars still getting through so far, as of 8am.

“Have a superb summer solstice, and hope the cloud breaks to see the conjunction.”

1 COMMENT

  1. Get a mining company with big equipment to do flood mitigation instead of royalties.
    Then build the Arts Centre with big reduction in insurance costs.

