Counterfeit dollars: Watch for Chinese letters.

By Erwin Chlanda
Police are seeking public assistance to identify two men and a woman they believe may be able to assist in relation to incidents involving counterfeit money.

 

Police say in a media release that in three separate incidents counterfeit $100 notes were used or attempted to be used to pay for goods and local supermarkets in Alice Springs.

 

Around 10am on Friday, December 11, it is alleged a man used a counterfeit $100 note to purchase cigarettes at a local supermarket in Larapinta.

 

A woman attempted to use the fake money at the same supermarket later that day, and another man attempted to use the counterfeit cash at a supermarket in East Side on Saturday, December  12.

 

Police are calling for public assistance to identify two men and a woman captured on CCTV, who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

