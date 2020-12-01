Tuesday, December 1, 2020

The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

Home Issue 47 A touch of light: surviving summer, seeking shade
Issue 47Volume 25

A touch of light: surviving summer, seeking shade

By Kieran Finnane
0
27

By MIKE GILLAM

Photo © Mike Gillam

The geckos are active all night snapping at moths on the flyscreens, dodging owls and high-jumping feral cats until dawn. Diurnal lizards take advantage of high overnight temperatures, emerging early to join the insectivorous birds hunting grasshoppers and cicadas.

I encountered this sand goanna on a summer’s day a few years back resting in a stripe of Acacia shade and panting to lose heat. After fifteen minutes or so the goanna shuffled off, moving from shade to shade, very likely en route to a deep, dark, cool burrow for a siesta. They seek shade frequently throughout the day and return to the safety of burrows, hollows or crevices at night.

Sand goannas obtain much of their live food by digging up invertebrates such as scorpions, crickets and spiders that burrow to escape summer heat – burrows rarely deep enough to defeat this goanna with powerful forelimbs and claws.

Alewatyerre is a prized food for Aboriginal people who use their expert knowledge of the goannas’ burrows to dig them up with great efficiency and speed.

It was the middle of the day and the mercury that week ranged between 39 and 43 degrees C. There was no humidity and little hope of rain back then. As I write this post, the late afternoon build-up of clouds from the north release their rolling thunder. The squall comes quickly, the ricochet of wind-driven Eucalypt seeds ping across the iron roof. Then the cooling curtains of rain. Tragically too late for the young traveller found dead near Boggy Hole last weekend – a timely reminder of summer’s dangers.

 

Recently in this series:

A touch of light: the magic of feathers and pigments in the sun

A touch of light: saluting the rain

 

 

Previous articleFor the worlds she stitches together, Marlene Rubuntja wins the Lofty
Next articleHottest November on record, warming climate a factor
Kieran Finnane

RELATED ARTICLES

Issue 47

Hottest November on record, warming climate a factor

Kieran Finnane - 0
Territory-wide temperatures were 3.25°C above average, the highest since national records began in 1910.  While the average daily maximum temperature in Darwin for the month...
Read more
Issue 47

For the worlds she stitches together, Marlene Rubuntja wins the Lofty

Kieran Finnane - 1
By KIERAN FINNANE “Committed to art as a way of life, as a way to bring people together and as a way to rise people...
Read more
Issue 48

Garden dries up in December? Not if you’re doing it right.

Erwin Chlanda - 0
By GEOFF MIERS For the gardener with an orchard, vegetable patch and herb plot December can be a most productive month on the gardening calendar....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

©