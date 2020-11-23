Tuesday, November 24, 2020

The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

Boxers beat COVID: Open air bouts on Saturday under lights

By Erwin Chlanda
Nearly 30 Territory boxers and possibly two from South Australia will contest an open-air tournament at the Youth and Community Centre, at the base on Anzac Hill, under lights on Saturday.

Matt Moss (red) and Marcus Nelson battling it out.

It’s an amateur boxing event held one or twice a year in Alice Springs, and has attracted boxers from all Australian states except Tasmania.

COVID threw a spanner in the works this year, says organiser Mark Nixon.

It will be the ninth tournament since 2015 staged by the Alice-based Red Desert Dustup.

Each bout will consist of three two-minute rounds.

Juniors – under 18 – will be matched by weight, experience and age.

Over-18s will be matched by weight and experience.

The competitors will be aged 13 to 40.

Mr Nixon says 18 of the boxers will be locals. The remainder will be from Darwin and Tennant Creek.

