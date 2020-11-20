Service club battles tyranny of distance

Friday, November 20, 2020

By Erwin Chlanda
By ERWIN CHLANDA

The Rotary Club of Alice Springs Education Fund pumps close to $22,000 a year into tertiary education of local young people studying far from home.

The principal funding is through the John Hawkins Fellowship under which students receive $6000 a year for three years.

There are always three recipients, receiving a combined total of $18,000 a year.

Added to that is the $3000 a year Bill van Djik fellowship for post-graduate students.

The club’s main fundraiser is the Melbourne Cup Sweep with a first prize of $7000 ($2000 second, $1000 third plus $50 for everyone drawing a horse not placed).

Apart from ticket sales by the club members around town the Sweep is sponsored by 18 local businesses.

The fund has been operating for more than 20 years.

PICTURED are, from left, club treasurer Neil Ross and chair of The Education Fund Virginia Loy presenting the first prize cheque to Gwenyth White.

[Declaration of interest: The writer is a member of the club.]

