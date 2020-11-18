Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Chaotic COVID quarantining in Alice Springs: Lambley

By Erwin Chlanda
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The events over the past 24 hours have demonstrated very clearly that the NT is not equipped nor capable of providing supervised COVID quarantining for both Australians arriving from overseas AND Territorians arriving from interstate.

The NT is now completely overburdened and not coping.

Today we have heard countless reports of Territorians being mistreated; ill informed; not provided their basic needs; kept waiting for many hours in vehicles to be admitted; not being medically tested for COVID; families being split up; and generally left in a state of complete chaos and uncertainty.

The Gunner Government has focused on providing a COVID quarantine service to Australians returning from overseas at Howard Springs.

They have inadequately prepared for the scenario that has unfolded since Monday morning, particularly in Alice Springs.

The chaos at the Alice Springs quarantine centre, called “The Todd”, is unacceptable. There seems to be no consistency or sense in some of the decisions being made.

The Gunner Government has done well up until now in providing a clear and appropriate response. The Gunner Government’s response to the current situation, however, has been chaotic, disorganised and inappropriate.

Does the NT Government continue to provide a COVID quarantine to Australians returning from overseas at the expense of Territorians?

Or does it realise our limitations and look after Territorians fairly and respectfully first?

Robyn Lambley MLA, Member for Araluen

