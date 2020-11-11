Democracy in full swing. Not.

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Silence and a platitude were the respective responses from two Federal politicians in the NT responding to a request for comment on the Commander in Chief, Donald Trump, of what is broadly assumed to be a first strike nuclear target, 19 kilometres from Alice Springs, namely Pine Gap.

We put the following questions to CLP Senator for the NT Sam McMahon, and the Labor Member for Lingiari, Warren Snowdon, at 7.15am yesterday:-

“The New York Times reports that President Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark T Esper, ‘the latest casualty in the president’s revolving door of top national security officials who fell on the wrong side of their boss’.

“Mr Trump will remain Commander in Chief of the US Armed Forces until January 20, 2021, and hence he is ultimately in charge of the American use of Pine Gap which is widely regarded as a first strike nuclear target.

“The Times also quotes sources expressing concern that Mr Trump will initiate overt or covert operations against Iran or other adversaries in this last period in office.

“How will you represent the interests of your constituents ensuring that Mr Trump does not use Pine Gap in a way that could trigger catastrophic harm to the people of Alice Springs?”

Mr Trump has still not conceded and is indicating he will be seeking the invalidation of Joe Biden’s election.

Senator Sam McMahon answered at 7.48am: “Both our Defence and Foreign Affairs Ministers maintain close relationships with Mr Trump and any other foreign ministers who have the potential to impact on Australia’s sovereign status.”

We received no response at all from Mr Snowdon, other than an automated acknowledgement that anyone gets who sends an email to him – assuring them that their “views, concerns and enquiries are important to me as they help me to better represent the electorate of Lingiari”.

Photo (from left): MaMahon, Trump, Snowdon.