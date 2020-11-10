Duke’s award for courage and kindness

A busy mix of clay target shooting, outdoor adventures at Mittagundi in Victoria, gardening for senior citizens and honing his wood turning skills earned Bryce Auld a Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Award in Alice Springs last night.

Also honoured last night were Owen Chenhall, Matilda Kniese, Chelsea Pomfret, Eliza Schmidt, Max Duffell, Alexsandra Thorogood, Iris Chenhall, Augustine Gapinski, Michael Harrison and Greer Gerritsen.

“These ceremonies are a well-deserved recognition of the awardees for their dedication and perseverance in achieving their goals, of their giving back to their community and of becoming engaged Territorian citizens,” says Daryl Manzie, chair of the management committee, in a media release.

“These inspirational young people have been brave, kind, engaged, self-challenged and dogged in achieving their award.”

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award has been engaging with young people in the Territory for over 40 years.

It is available to all young people aged 14 to 24 years regardless of their background, keeping young people engaged and curious, physical active as part of their wellbeing, on an adventurous journey as a part of a team into the great outdoors.

Photo by Oliver Eclipse (from left): Trevor Read (Senior Director School Improvement and Leadership Department of Education), Bryce Auld, Greer Gerritsen (back), Augustine Gapinski (front), Eliza Schmidt (back), Alexsandra Thorogood (front), Max Duffell (back), Matilda Kniese (front), Chelsea Pomfret (back), Michael Harrison, Iris Chenhall (back), Mayor Damien Ryan, Jennifer Frank, Roger Herbert.