Tuesday, November 10, 2020

The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

Home Issue 45 Duke's award for courage and kindness
Issue 45Volume 25

Duke’s award for courage and kindness

By Erwin Chlanda
0
26

A busy mix of clay target shooting, outdoor adventures at Mittagundi in Victoria, gardening for senior citizens and honing his wood turning skills earned Bryce Auld a Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Award in Alice Springs last night.

Also honoured last night were Owen Chenhall, Matilda Kniese, Chelsea Pomfret, Eliza Schmidt, Max Duffell, Alexsandra Thorogood, Iris Chenhall, Augustine Gapinski, Michael Harrison and Greer Gerritsen.

“These ceremonies are a well-deserved recognition of the awardees for their dedication and perseverance in achieving their goals, of their giving back to their community and of becoming engaged Territorian citizens,” says Daryl Manzie, chair of the management committee, in a media release.

“These inspirational young people have been brave, kind, engaged, self-challenged and dogged in achieving their award.” 

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award has been engaging with young people in the Territory for over 40 years.

It is available to all young people aged 14 to 24 years regardless of their background, keeping young people engaged and curious, physical active as part of their wellbeing, on an adventurous journey as a part of a team into the great outdoors.

Photo by Oliver Eclipse (from left): Trevor Read (Senior Director School Improvement and Leadership Department of Education), Bryce Auld, Greer Gerritsen (back), Augustine Gapinski (front),  Eliza Schmidt (back), Alexsandra Thorogood (front), Max Duffell (back), Matilda Kniese (front), Chelsea Pomfret (back), Michael Harrison, Iris Chenhall (back), Mayor Damien Ryan, Jennifer Frank, Roger Herbert.

Previous articleDebate about confining kids in danger as drones track them on life-risking rides
Next articleGunner’s Budget: Don’t Mention The War in Alice Springs
Erwin Chlandahttps://alicespringsnews.com.au

RELATED ARTICLES

Issue 45

Gunner’s Budget: Don’t Mention The War in Alice Springs

Erwin Chlanda - 0
By ERWIN CHLANDA The words “Alice Springs” were not spoken by Chief Minister and Treasurer Michael Gunner today when he handed down the 2020-21 Budget,...
Read more
Issue 45

Debate about confining kids in danger as drones track them on life-risking rides

Erwin Chlanda - 3
By ERWIN CHLANDA There needs to be a government audit of the stakeholder participation and funding in the field of youth care, and a decision...
Read more
Issue 44

Top-down Budget: Launch in Darwin, Alice gets it on social media

Erwin Chlanda - 2
By ERWIN CHLANDA "There is no budget event in Alice Springs. "The Chief Minister’s budget launch and speech will be available from the Chief Minister’s Facebook...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

©