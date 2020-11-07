Children running riot in cars in the middle of town caught on camera

Police arrested youths after a pursuit in Alice Springs last night.

This followed when two cars were filmed by bystanders driving at high speeds and doing wheelies at the southern end of Todd Mall, in the centre of the CBD (see video below).

Dozens of pedestrians were in acute danger.

Police say a Hyundai Accent stolen from Larapinta Drive was sighted “being driven recklessly through the Alice Springs CBD” in an area with heavy traffic and pedestrians.

Using CCTV and drones, police were able to track the vehicle and shortly after 10pm police apprehended a 14-year-old boy, who was allegedly the driver, and a 16-year-old boy passenger.

The release quotes Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Jordan: “A coordinated effort by officers from Strike Force Viper, the drone pilot and General Duties officers on duty last night were quick to effect this arrest. The vehicle has been seized for further forensic testing.”

Charges relating to the incident are pending.

A second vehicle stolen overnight, a silver Toyota Corolla with no plates attached, was also being driven recklessly in Alice Springs and remains outstanding.

“The driving behaviour of these youths is extremely concerning.

“I can’t stress enough that although it’s a right to be able to leave doors unlocked and belongings anywhere the reality is there are people who do not respect this.

“I ask that everyone be mindful in locking their houses at night and when not home.

“Do not leave your car keys easily accessible to would-be crooks. If we take away any opportunities from these youths it will assist in reducing this type of behaviour.”