Council must lead on youth crime, fund drop-in centre: Marli Banks

By ERWIN CHLANDA
A councillor will challenge the town’s local government tonight to not only to become a leader in the fight against juvenile crime, but to put money into outfitting a building as a 24/7 youth drop-in centre.
Cr Marli Banks says she was moved to act by the death of Shane Powell (at right) who was the victim of a hit and run by youths in a stolen car.
She says not only should the Town Council offer its sincere condolences to the family, but move beyond talk to practical action, and establish the centre to be run in collaboration with the police and publicly funded Aboriginal organisations.
“This family’s extreme loss is felt by the community as a whole,” says Cr Banks (pictured at the Old Timers fete in 2017).
“We need to stand by their side and against these extreme acts of violence.
“We need community resolution which is tough.
“The leadership in council, especially the Mayor, needs to step up in this space, ensuring a coordinated effort.”
Cr Banks says there needs to be more clarity about much debated constraints on the police to act, given the “silence and absence” of the government: “It is now the council’s role to step up. Directions need to be given. The community is looking to the council.
“Issues of discrimination and human rights must also be clarified.”
The council will need to get up to speed on dealing with the social issues involved, and get advice from established groups, but it already can “look at resourcing infrastructure”.
The time has come for the council to “move beyond rates, roads and rubbish” and work more closely with local groups, says Cr Banks.
“What we need is leadership. We are passing the buck. What I’m hearing loud and clear from people is the leaders are not doing enough in this space.”
Who are the leaders she is referring to?
“Where is the Mayor on this? I am disappointed that I have not seen a position of the council on this.
Phil Alice (foreground) addressing the council in November, 2017, seeking collaboration.
“When I first came to council there was an approach by members of the Indigenous community to work with them, which was rejected by the majority of council.
“I voted for it. I worked to ensure that [issues of] anti social behaviour get tabled.”
Can the council afford to outfit a building as a drop-in centre?
“That has never been discussed in the first three years of this council. There is not an appetite by elected members to address crime and anti-social behaviour.
“We have a year left of this council. I don’t have all the information to say, yes, we can afford it.
“But I know the council is financially stable.”
Asked whether she would raise the issue at tonight’s council meeting, Cr Banks said: “I am compelled to raise it. Absolutely. I am going to ask the question, what is our ability to support a drop-in centre, in response to the family tragedy our community has been witness to.
“We have an obligation to work towards a solution.”
PHOTO at top: The Alice Springs police station (at left in the photo) in 2008. The building is now empty. The police have moved across the road. Could the vacant building be repurposed as a youth drop-in centre?
Lets not forget that Steve Brown tried very hard for this. His efforts where ignored.
Can the vacant former police station in Parsons Street “be re-purposed as a youth drop-in centre?”
Now wouldn’t that be ironic!
The first youth drop-in centre in Alice Springs, called “Danny’s Place”, was established in the original town centre police station on the corner of Parsons and Hartley Streets in 1976.
That old police station was vacant because the police had moved into their flash new complex at the next corner of Parsons and Bath Streets in 1970 (it was expanded towards the old Stuart Town Gaol in 1989).
Danny’s Place worked fine as a youth drop-in centre but didn’t last very long – it had to be closed to make way for the development of a new court house.
That episode, the best part of half a century ago, set a template of how this issue has been dealt with in Alice Springs since that time.
Whilst I don’t believe that the Alice Springs Town Council do everything that we pay them for, I do not think for one minute that a “Drop In” centre will achieve much.
As far as I am concerned, it’s not the council’s responsibility to fight youth crime, after all we pay the government to do that. If the council is expected to fund this too, that’s just more of our money wasted. In other sectors, it’s referred to as double dipping. A practice frowned upon by the payers. In fact it’s worse than that, because we also pay for the higher premiums and excesses on insurance claims as a result of this.
Until such time as the parents are held accountable for their children’s actions, things will only get worse.
The parents have the responsibility for this alone.
If they refuse to do it or are incapable, then the laws need to be changed to deal with it.
If that means lowering the age where kids can be charged so be it. If it means building more youth detention facilities, so be it.
These kids have a choice as to whether they’d want to fit in with society, unlike the rest of us who don’t have a choice to be assaulted, abused and burgled.
Given the low percentage of Aboriginal population, how can this be so out of control.
The amount of money given to the many organisations in various ways is clearly in most cases being wasted.
There are obviously Aboriginal people (and Whites) who care about this, are knowledgeable in the causes for the behaviour and want to fix the issues, so let them speak up and give them the support they need to provide these kids a stable platform and education, to benefit them.
Perhaps re-channel the royalty money and other funding to those who can prove they have improved the lives and education of the kids. (Education also covers discipline.)