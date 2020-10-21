Super cells of rain south west of Alice

By ERWIN CHLANDA

We don’t often see red and black – the heaviest rainfall – on the radar, said the Bureau of Metereology yesterday afternoon.

“Last night, however, isolated severe thunderstorm supercells caused heavy rain and possibly hail in the Lasseter district.”

They are shown as rainbow, leopard print-like patches.

“We’re not expecting a repeat performance, with conditions forecast to ease today,” said the bureau.

Giles is a weather station on the NT/WA border west of Uluru. The common name for Kaltukatjara is Docker River, 660 km south/west from Alice Springs.