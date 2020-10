By ERWIN CHLANDA

Assault figures in Alice Springs have worsened, according to police statistics.

They show that in the year ending July 2020 assaults had increased 12% over the previous year while in the following month the corresponding increase was 17%.

For domestic violence related assaults the growth was from 19% to 25%, and for alcohol related assault, the figure nearly doubled from 11% to 20%.

Motor vehicle theft statistics remained the same, a drop of 33%.

PHOTO: 1800RESPECT.org