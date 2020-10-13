Are stupid questions required by law?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

G’Day Erwin,

I have long been a supporter of the many and varied attempts to curb the excess use of alcohol in our community.

I don’t mind showing my ID.

I don’t mind the obligatory sensible question from the POS auxiliaries.

But give a man a badge …

During a recent question and answer with a couple of these I was shown “the board”.

Point 1 was that “it is an offense not to answer a question”.

This cannot be true. Particularly when it is a stupid question.

Which is what I have been asked lately: “Where are you going to drink it.”

This question presupposes that (a) you are going to drink it all at once.

(b) You are going to drink it all in one place.

(c) It is any of their business.

I am sick of trying to explain that none of the above may be true. I don’t go to the bottle shop to buy one bottle of wine.

I normally buy half a dozen or a dozen. Which I may drink at home, wuth friends, out bush camping, or at a BYO restaurant.

I tersely said this to the female, adding that it is “beyond their purview” and entered the shop.

Enter the “bloke”. He didn’t like my attitude. Took me to “the board” and “declined me”.

So of course I went to the opposition for my purchases.

Can whoever is in charge of these people point out that for someone who has established that they are a resident of Alice, that “where are you going to drink” is a stupid question?

Charlie Carter, Alice Springs