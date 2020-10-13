Are stupid questions required by law?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR
G’Day Erwin,
I have long been a supporter of the many and varied attempts to curb the excess use of alcohol in our community.
I don’t mind showing my ID.
I don’t mind the obligatory sensible question from the POS auxiliaries.
But give a man a badge …
During a recent question and answer with a couple of these I was shown “the board”.
Point 1 was that “it is an offense not to answer a question”.
This cannot be true. Particularly when it is a stupid question.
Which is what I have been asked lately: “Where are you going to drink it.”
This question presupposes that (a) you are going to drink it all at once.
(b) You are going to drink it all in one place.
(c) It is any of their business.
I am sick of trying to explain that none of the above may be true. I don’t go to the bottle shop to buy one bottle of wine.
I normally buy half a dozen or a dozen. Which I may drink at home, wuth friends, out bush camping, or at a BYO restaurant.
I tersely said this to the female, adding that it is “beyond their purview” and entered the shop.
Enter the “bloke”. He didn’t like my attitude. Took me to “the board” and “declined me”.
So of course I went to the opposition for my purchases.
Can whoever is in charge of these people point out that for someone who has established that they are a resident of Alice, that “where are you going to drink” is a stupid question?
Charlie Carter, Alice Springs
Charlie, I had a big argument with the same question with the officer on duty: Where are you going to drink it (two bottles of wine)?
I answered: “How would I know?”
I need to know.
What about I met a friend on the way home and I get invited to a party? can I take my bottles because I told you I will be drinking home?
Sieg Heil! Sorry I have forgotten to wear my yellow star.
Charlie is right, it is a stupid question and has been recognized by several posts on the Alice Community Forum.
So, what is the correct answer? Do you get “declined” if you say you are going to drink elsewhere other than your home? Or do you just say at home?
I usually tell them I share with no one, which of course is crap.
I have noticed that everyone is being challenged.
In the past any scruffy looking individual was put through the wringer and others were not challenged.
The other area of disbelief is age.
My two granddaughters who are 21 and 19 are continually harassed for DOB details before they even get their ID out.
Still I suppose it’s better to be young and good looking rather than an old ugly bugger. IQ tests for PALIS!
Honest residents need to lie at the bottle shop in order to purchase alcohol.
Lie, because they may be allowing their mother who is visiting from interstate to drink some of it (hence they are sharing the alcohol).
Lie, because they may be taking the alcohol to a friend’s BBQ (hence they are not drinking it at the address on their licence).
Many residents are therefore being forced to provide false information to a police officer.
There should only be one questions that the police ask, and that is: “Are you purchasing the alcohol to sell it?”