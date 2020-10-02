Monday, October 5, 2020

The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

Home Issue 39 This report has been censored by the NT Government
Issue 39Volume 25

This report has been censored by the NT Government

By Erwin Chlanda
2
157

By ERWIN CHLANDA

We had published here a report following an interview with Senior Fire Management Officer Lee Gleeson, on a matter of the highest public interest – how prepared are we for the coming fire season?

As we usually do we emailed a draft of the story to Mr Gleeson, ahead of publication, so he could point out any errors.

I then rang him and he said he was part way through reading the report (215 words) and he would call back in 10 minutes.

When I didn’t hear back from him I published the report.

He texted me saying (in part): “I have just run your words and my suggestions past my supervisor who has forwarded them to our media team – they will respond in due course.”

In a subsequent phone conversation I asked Mr Gleeson whether he felt any changes are required, which we could carry out immediately, if necessary as an error notice.

Mr Gleeson did not nominate any changes he considered necessary but explained the report would need to be approved by the media team.

He indicated that would not occur until next week.

I told Mr Gleeson that the media team is welcome to point out any errors.

The media team did not get in touch. Mr Gleeson withdrew his comments.

We pulled the story, after explaining to him that we will not submit our editorial decisions to government media teams for approval.

It is absurd that a senior public servant is not allowed to speak to the media on matters of his expertise. How can the public be expected to have faith in our administration when people like he are muzzled.

Previous articlePat Turner AM: Australian Government is kicking the can down the road on the Voice to Parliament
Next articleAlice may get 50mm rain next week
Erwin Chlandahttps://alicespringsnews.com.au

RELATED ARTICLES

Issue 40

Reviving the legacy of Albert Namatjira

Erwin Chlanda - 0
By JOHN P McD SMITH It was in 1934 that Rex Battarbee and John Gardner exhibited their watercolour landscape paintings of the Western Mac Donnell...
Read more
Issue 40

Pandemic starts to show in drop of tourism spend

Erwin Chlanda - 1
By ERWIN CHLANDA The onset of the pandemic is showing up in these figures for years ending in June, supplied by Tourism Research Australia (TRA)...
Read more
Issue 39

Alice may get 50mm rain next week

Erwin Chlanda - 2
Drenching rainfall from a significant cloud band developing over Central Australia is forecast from Sunday. Yulara could see up to 15 to 20mm from persistent...
Read more

2 COMMENTS

  1. As with the banning of the NT Independent by Gunna this behaviour is becoming the norm. And worse yet they are getting away with it with impunity. Let’s re name NT Gunnastan.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

©