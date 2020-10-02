Monday, October 5, 2020

The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

Home Issue 39 Alice may get 50mm rain next week
Issue 39Volume 25

Alice may get 50mm rain next week

By Erwin Chlanda
2
144

Drenching rainfall from a significant cloud band developing over Central Australia is forecast from Sunday.

Yulara could see up to 15 to 20mm from persistent rain.

Across Monday and Tuesday both the Top End (including Katherine) and Alice Springs area can expect rain, says the Bureau of Metereology.

It should bring short-term relief from the sticky heat in the north, and cool things down considerably in the south, with Alice Springs maximum temperature tipped to drop by 21C, from 35C on Sunday to just 14C on Monday.

Thunderstorms could drop 25mms of rain around the Western Top End from Monday to Thursday, with the greatest chance of rainfall in Darwin occurring on Tuesday.

The bulk of the rain around Alice Springs is forecast to fall Monday and Tuesday, with about 50mm possible as the cloud band moves across next week.

Previous articleThis report has been censored by the NT Government
Next articlePandemic starts to show in drop of tourism spend
Erwin Chlandahttps://alicespringsnews.com.au

RELATED ARTICLES

Issue 40

Reviving the legacy of Albert Namatjira

Erwin Chlanda - 0
By JOHN P McD SMITH It was in 1934 that Rex Battarbee and John Gardner exhibited their watercolour landscape paintings of the Western Mac Donnell...
Read more
Issue 40

Pandemic starts to show in drop of tourism spend

Erwin Chlanda - 1
By ERWIN CHLANDA The onset of the pandemic is showing up in these figures for years ending in June, supplied by Tourism Research Australia (TRA)...
Read more
Issue 39

This report has been censored by the NT Government

Erwin Chlanda - 2
By ERWIN CHLANDA We had published here a report following an interview with Senior Fire Management Officer Lee Gleeson, on a matter of the highest...
Read more

2 COMMENTS

  2. Wow PG! spend a squillion, and watch the water evaporate.
    Or empty it so that it can be for flood mitigation?
    Please read the reports.
    And of course, where is the money coming from?
    It seems the rain is slipping away to the SW, Areyonga to Kulgera.
    We’ve had three spots so far.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

©