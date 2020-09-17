Thursday, September 17, 2020

Home Issue 37 Severe thunderstorms in the Uluru area
Issue 37Volume 25

Severe thunderstorms in the Uluru area

By Erwin Chlanda
Strong and gusty winds are developing in the southern NT as a trough moves across inland Australia. Severe thunderstorms are happening now in the Lasseter district and may continue into the night.

In the Alice Springs area showers could develop from mid this afternoon and continue through the night and into tomorrow, with one to five mm of rain forecast and isolated falls of 10mm possible.

Gusty thunderstorms are possible around Alice Springs from mid afternoon today continuing overnight. Check your weather warnings as severe thunderstorms are possible over southern districts tomorrow, says the Bureau of Metereology.

Winds today are blowing northerly, bringing in warmer air, but by tomorrow temperatures will drop slightly as a major cloud band gathers overhead and the winds shift westerly.

Sunny and warm conditions are expected this weekend before the tail end of the trough means cooler conditions (max 29°C) will prevail from Monday.

