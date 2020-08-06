NT election: Ballot paper positions decided

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Candidates, party officials and media looked on this afternoon as random lots drawn electronically by the Electoral Commission decided the positions on the ballot papers of the four Central Australian electorates in the August 22 election.

The results were:

ARALUEN: Bernard Hickey (Greens), Domenico Pecorari (Federation Party), Wayne Wright (Independent), Jackson Ankers (ALP), Damien Ryan (CLP), Robyn Lambley (Territory Alliance).

BRAITLING: Joshua Burgoyne (CLP), Scott McConnell (Ind), Dale Wakefield (ALP), Marli Banks (Federation Party), Kim Hopper (Ind), Dale McIver (Territory Alliance), Chris Tomlins (Greens).

NAMATJIRA: Tony Willis (Ind), Nikki McCoy (Greens), Sheralee Taylor (ALP), Bill Yan (CLP), Catherine Satour (Federation Party), Matt Paterson (Territory Alliance).

GWOJA: Chancey Paech (ALP), Phillips Alice (CLP), Kenny Lechleitner (Federation Party).

BARKLY: Steve Edington (CLP), Daniel Mulholland (Ind), Gadrian Hoosan (Ind), Sid Vashist (ALP).