Diversity at the top in council … for next seven weeks

By KIERAN FINNANE

For the next seven weeks the Town Council will be headed by by Jamie de Brenni as Mayor and Jimmy Cocking as Deputy Mayor.

Cr de Brenni was a shoo-in as acting Mayor, with Cr Glen Auricht nominating him, seconded Cr Jacinta Price.

Another nomination would have been pointless and all five councillors raised their hands for him.

Mayor de Brenni will wear the crown (or chain, more accurately) until after the results of the NT elections become clear and any unsuccessful candidates apply to be reinstated to their former positions.

The former Mayor, Deputy Mayor and two councillors are contesting. Former councillors Marli Banks and Catherine Satour resigned almost immediately after announcing their candidature, while former Mayor Damien Ryan and Deputy Mayor Matt Paterson waited until the eleventh hour.

With all four now absent from council, the remaining five met tonight, together with officers and staff.

Going into the special meeting it looked like only an interim mayor would be appointed – the recommendation of officers.

However, Cr Cocking argued that council should create a “caretaker mode” for itself during this period, with a a solidly structured leadership.

He won over Cr Glen Auricht who nominated him, though it looked for a while that he wouldn’t get a seconder.

Meanwhile Cr Price nominated herself. But no-one seconded her self-nomination.

Then Cr Melky put up his hand to second Cr Cocking and the deed was done.