Tuesday, July 28, 2020

The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

Home Issue 30 Dingoes, not goats
Issue 30UncategorizedVolume 25

Dingoes, not goats

By Erwin Chlanda
0
4

Sir – “Mark Reidel would like to see a Territory cooperative for small sized goat farming creating a “wide range of affiliated occupations and careers that currently are not in existence”.

This is not “thought provoking” it is a thought bubble.

There is a reason feral goats are not a problem in the NT. We have dingoes.

Western NSW and the Flinders don’t, and have goats aplenty.

Any farmed goats in the NT would have to be shepherded, and penned. Therefore uneconomic.

“The horny beasts could even be used in the fight against gamba grass and other invasive species as “goats relish eating weeds”.”

This is one of those persistent rural myths.

Sure, goats will eat weeds, but only after they have eaten everything else first.

Anyone who has driven through the Cobar area recently will know what I mean.

The ground absolutely bare, and trees and shrubs pruned up to goat-standing on hind legs- height.

I hope the other reconstruction ideas are a bit more soundly based.

Charlie Carter (pictured)

Previous articleMereenie road seal crucial for tourism recovery
Next articleWriting Peace Crimes – an interview
Erwin Chlandahttps://alicespringsnews.com.au

RELATED ARTICLES

Issue 30

West MacDonnell park: Life returns after the firestorm

Erwin Chlanda - 0
By ERWIN CHLANDA A bushfire tore through the West MacDonnells, star attraction of the new campaign to revive the local travel industry, burning about half...
Read more
Issue 30

Writing Peace Crimes – an interview

Erwin Chlanda - 0
By KIERAN FINNANE Writing Peace Crimes, my new book which is launching this Saturday, started in these pages – with a 2016 review of a...
Read more
Issue 30

Mereenie road seal crucial for tourism recovery

Erwin Chlanda - 6
By ERWIN CHLANDA “The industry is on its knees. We are basically in our darkest hour.” Patrick Bedford (pictured) became chairman of Tourism Central Australia (TCA)...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©