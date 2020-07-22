Friday, July 24, 2020

Issue 27 Dates fixed for Zachary Rolfe committal
Issue 27Volume 25

Dates fixed for Zachary Rolfe committal

By Kieran Finnane
The committal of Zachary Rolfe will go ahead from 1 to 4 September this year.

The four day hearing will determine whether Mr Rolfe, a police officer, will stand trial for the murder of Kumanjayi Walker in Yuendumu (pictured) on 9 November last year.

The court will be looking at the evidence and deciding whether it is sufficient for a jury to potentially find the accused guilty.

Mr Rolfe is pleading not guilty to the charge.

Legal argument around the relevance of six witnesses will be heard on 14 August.

If Judge John Birch rules that they are relevant, the committal (also known as the preliminary oral examination) may need further hearing days. None are presently available before late October.

Kieran Finnane

