Two cars for one

The Central Desert Regional Council has sent “to the legal team” questions from the Alice Springs News about car expenses for its President, Adrian Dixon (pictured).

No answers were given by Regional Manager Shiju Thomas.

The President is entitled to have one car but usually has two: “The President may choose to have a dedicated vehicle for the duration of his/her term or be paid a stipend to the equivalent value,” according to the council’s policy.

The president is clearly in a position to have his way in the choice of vehicles and is insisting on upmarket ones, notwithstanding the council’s policy: “Council’s fleet is fit for purpose and minimises cost to Council.”

Fleet Manager Lashen De Silva writes in a report to the council that since March 2022 the president had been allocated as main vehicle a “Ford Ranger Wild Track and a spare vehicle (in case of a breakdown – parked at depot) Ford Ranger XLT.

“As per request by the senior management, the main vehicle has changed to a brand new manual Hilux workmate ute with upgraded suspension. Fort Ranger was his 2nd backup vehicle,” writes Mr De Silva.

“Few months later we have been requested to replace this main vehicle with an automatic vehicle.

“Then we have assigned Auto 2.8L Turbo Diesel with Steel colour coded Tray, upgraded suspension, 140L Long range fuel tank, LED light board etc as the main vehicle with the [Wild Track] was his 2nd/backup vehicle.

“The 2nd vehicle has drawn in flood water in a creek over road near Laramba … and caused engine damage.

“Later, at some stage, we have been advised that President is requesting a Ford Ranger as he prefers more comfortably than Hilux.

“There is a request to purchase and provide a Toyota LC for our president … Hilux is more economical for maintenance and repair.”

The policy states: “The President will be responsible for arranging maintenance / servicing of the Council owned vehicle including getting the vehicle to and from the service provider. Council vehicles are used in a safe and responsible manner.”

Writes Mr De Silva: “It is very hard to track the KMs on president’s vehicle … if this service is overdue it will cause damages.”

The Fleet Manager added: “Driving up to road conditions must be strictly considered by the driver / user.”

The policy also states: “All Council vehicles are to be used exclusively for work travel purposes unless otherwise approved.”

Mr Dixon took the vehicle to Mt Isa in Queensland. We asked Mr Thomas what Mr Dixon was doing in Mt Isa but received no reply.

During the trip the vehicle was damaged and according to documents obtained by the News, Mr Dixon came back to Alice Springs in a hire car at a cost of nearly $4000.

The minutes of the meeting on January 31 state: “The charge occurred due to the hire of the vehicle during the period when the council vehicle driven by President, under warranty broke down, was towed to the nearest vehicle dealership for warranty repairs. The council is currently in the process of claiming compensation from the supplier for these hire vehicle charges.

“All charges were made in accordance with the council’s credit card policy procurement policy, and were approved by the authorised personnel.”

While the charges were approved there is no mention that the trip outside the council area itself had been approved.

The President receives an allowance of $82,000 in addition to the councillor allowance of $20,500.

The Alice Springs News emailed the following questions to Mr Shiju at 12:08pm on March 24:

What has been the cost to the council of the provision of cars to President Dixon since March 2022? A reliable estimate will be fine if an exact figure is not available.

The council’s Vehicle (Fleet) Usage Policy provides for the President to be entitled to one car. He seems to have had two at most times.

“All Council vehicles are to be used exclusively for work travel purposes unless otherwise approved. CDRC vehicles are only to be used for authorised activities.”

What was the President doing in Mt Isa in November last year? Who authorised the trip? For what purpose?