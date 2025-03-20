Alice radar stations in global defence deal

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Pine Gap isn’t the Centre’s only chip in the current global defence poker game.

The pot includes two antennae on the ground, each some three kilometres long, north-west and north-east of Alice Springs (pictured).

And Canada is having the better hand than Donald Trump.

The facilities are part of the Jindalee Operational Radar Network (JORN), an over-the-horizon radar network operated by the Royal Australian Air Force that can monitor air and sea movements across 37,000 square kilometres.

I have flown over the two antennae many times – making sure not to mistake them for runways.

The system has a normal operating range of 1000 to 3000 kilometres, according to the Defence Department online.

“The network is used in the defence of Australia, and can also monitor maritime operations, wave heights and wind directions,” it is stated.

JORN’s main ground stations comprise a control centres at RAAF Base Edinburgh in South Australia and three transmission stations, near Longreach, Queensland, near Laverton, Western Australia and the two near Alice Springs.

“Jindalee A was modestly powered and had a narrow field of detection, a ‘staring’ beam, with a simple whip-antenna array only one-quarter the length of the current Alice Springs Jindalee radar, 2.8 kilometers long.

“But Jindalee A did detect aircraft at long ranges and, later, ships.

“Its radar waveform generator was one of the few pieces of Australian-developed ‘original equipment’ retained in later Jindalee stages.”

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney has confirmed the $6.5 billion JORN purchase after a conversation with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

What’s next?

Defence Minister Richard Marles says there are still some hurdles to clear, but the sale of the technology would be the biggest defence export in Australia’s history.

IMAGE at top: The antenna north-west of Alice Springs, on the Yuendumu road.