Union asks Police Commissioner to resign

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The entire executive board of the NT Police Association (NTPA) is calling upon Police Commissioner Michael Murphy to tender his resignation.

This follows his outing himself as the senior executive public officer found by ICAC to have displayed unsatisfactory conduct in relation to the management of a conflict of interest in a recruitment process.

In a media statement yesterday, which contained his title but not his name, Commissioner Murphy said: “I accept that I should have dealt better with a conflict of interest, a friendship and a referee report in relation to an appointee.

“On reflection, I should have managed the friendship and the conflict of interest to a higher standard and on at least one occasion should have recused myself from the appointment process in order to ensure community confidence.”

NTPA President Nathan Finn says in a media statement: “In 2024, Commissioner Murphy chaired a promotional panel that appointed his friend to an Executive position with the NT Police Force – while also supplying the candidate with his personal resume and acting as a personal referee to the applicant.

“This blatant improper conduct raises serious ethical concerns and further erodes trust within the ranks of the NT Police Force.

“This is yet another example of the NT Police Force Executive failing to uphold the very standards they demand of others. It is a slap in the face to the hardworking men and women on the ground who put their lives on the line every day.

“We also have grave concerns over the potential complicity of other panel members in the Commissioner’s unacceptable conduct in not properly managing what is an obvious serious conflict of interest.

“To say that the applicant was awarded the position on merit in this case is not sustainable when such a clear conflict of interest existed and was not managed,” says Mr Finn.

Commissioner Murphy, formerly serving in Alice Springs, says in his statement: “I have accepted the two recommendations made by the ICAC and have commenced the process of implementing them.

“I am committed to developing a clear written policy position for police executive recruitments, and to developing an education and training program for all members that gives clear guidance for the identification, disclosure and management of conflicts of interest.”

PHOTO: Commissioner Murphy at the Garma Festival.