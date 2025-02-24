Offroad club starts season with test & tune

By PADDY WEIR

The first event of the year for the Alice Springs Offroad Race Club (ASORRC) might have been a bit lighter on entries than the club had hoped – eight Offroad cars – yet the enthusiasm of the competitors, their crew and spectators more than made up.

This was a test and tune event, not a race, giving competitors an opportunity to try out their cars and give friends or sponsors a ride. Fifteen signed up for passenger rides and the club had some fresh faces out there, both volunteering and having a go in the vehicles.

The course was 13km, with competitors driving at maximum 75% of their race speed.

The Weir family had their new JIMCO Prolite, 165, which had some suspension issues.

The Driver family’s car (242) broke down, also with suspension problems.

The Wright family’s car (1059) has some ECU problems as it kept overheating. Given that it was another 40-degree day, it was not surprising to see some cars (and people) suffering in the heat.

Others had no issues and plenty of fun with the passenger rides, including Denis Debrenni in his black Falcon (547) who was able to give six people a chance to experience Offroad racing. Shane Greening, car 1008, may have had the youngest (and shortest) passenger!

Motorsport NT officials presented Club Event Secretary, Donna Wright, with a trophy for finalist for 2024 “NT Administrator of the Year”.

Official Damien Smart was given finalist for “NT Official of the Year” and Jacob Booth finalist for “NT Driver of the Year”. Donna collected all trophies on their behalf. Thank you to Committee Secretary, Timothy Button, for nominating the club members.

Some new members were Dave Colman in the Porter buggy (70) which he purchased from the Booth family. Another, Kate Addison from WA, had a go with Tim Weir in car 255 and gave the experience a resounding thumbs up. The club now boasts at least 475 members in its 40-year history.

The next event, the Todd River Pastoral Co NT Titles Round 1 will be held Saturday and Sunday March 8 and 9. The ASORRC has canteen facilities, toilets and showers and spectators are welcome to camp the night.

Thank you to Orange Creek Station. The ASORRC club is situated on this pastoral lease, 40km down the old south road.

PHOTO: Greening and his young passenger.