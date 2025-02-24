Drown out the negative, seal Mereenie loop

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Patrick Bedford, now the longest serving – five years – chairperson of Tourism Central Australia, will be calling for “new thinking” when he is addressing the Tourism Towards 2030 conference tomorrow.

He told the Alice Springs News that for too long the region has been portrayed in the media and online platforms as a war zone or a crime capital and keyboard warriors are telling the world not to visit our region.

Yet this summer has been the best in recent memory, and while there is still crime “what we do have is a window of opportunity”.

The town needs to go on the offensive “rather than being on the defence over the past five years”.

The upcoming Stories from the Heart campaign will amplify the positive and drown out the negative.

Mr Bedford says the biggest voice we need to hear from is that from tourists themselves: “The best form of marketing is word of mouth.”

TCA will continue to press the NT and Federal governments to seal the Mereenie Loop Road.

“I know we have had some dark days,” Mr Bedford told the News.

“We need to make Central Australia known not for what people have heard in recent years, but what is in all our hearts. Something truly special.”

PHOTO: Mr Bedford in July 2020 in Todd Mall with tourism industry supporters calling for the sealing of the Mereenie Loop Road. Nearly five years later much of it is still a dirt track.