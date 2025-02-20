Hot but no record

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Alice Springs Airport had a run of five consecutive days of 40 °C or above this month, February 8 to 12, according to the Bureau of Metereology (BOM).

There was also a run of 15 days in the second half of January, from the 19th to February 2.

The most recent long runs of days of 40 °C or above were: Seven days in January 2022 (9th to 15th) and 16 days in December 2019 (16th to 30th).

The longest run of days of 40 °C or above was 17 days in January 2013, (1st to 17th).

For those still attached to the “old Fahrenheit scale” of 100 °F (using 37.8 °C): There was a run of 26 consecutive days of 37.8 °C or above in January and February this year, from January 18 2025 to February 12.

The longest run of days of 100 °F or above was 27 days in 2012 and 2013, from December 22 to January 17.

PHOTO: In Alice the closest thing to the beach are the claypans, venue for concerts and memorial services.