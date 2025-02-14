COMMENT by FRANK BAARDA

Spearheaded by the re-elected president of the United States of America we are seeing a shadow spreading over our planet: The politics of revenge, also known as Fascism.

In Australia Trumpism is being emulated by the Opposition, including an ill-defined strategy headed by NT Senator Jacinta Price to reduce expenditure, in a likely successful campaign to become the next government.

Our timid acquiescent small target leadership is like the snowflake in hell when it comes to facing the barrage of mean-spirited, deceitful, politically opportunistic salvos emanating from the Dutton camp and the Murdoch press.

Trump appointed the planet’s richest man in charge of DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency. Sounds nice, just like motherhood and apple pies.

Under the guise of DOGE, Elon Musk is in the process of emasculating Trump’s perceived enemies. Musk is a supporter of Alternative für Deutschland, AfD, a far-right populist political party in Germany, and we all know where that got our parents and grandparents.

As well as appointing Senator Price as the shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians, Peter Dutton has recently added the shadow portfolio of “government efficiency” to her brief. One of the first pronouncements she made is that should they win government, they will stop funding “Welcome to Country” ceremonies.

“Senator calls for federal government action after Central Land Council chair’s criminal history revealed” reads the ABC News headline a few days ago.

I have little doubt that the CLC statement of almost two years ago had something to do with prompting the Senator’s latest attack on the CLC. As reported in the Alice Springs News the land council took issue with Senator Price’s high profile role in the Referendum’s NO campaign. CLC chair Warren Williams was extensively quoted.

The CLC reacted to the Senator’s latest salvo with a media release of its own. The eloquent and effective response by Mr Williams (full text below) did not however make it into the ABC headline although it is summarised in the report’s text. The damage had been done.

As a long term resident of Yuendumu, it saddens me that the politics of revenge has once again manifested here. Senator Price’s parents met here, and Warren Williams (at left, photo published by the ABC with its report) is from here.

The statement from CLC chair Warren Williams as released by the land council’s media section:

I have made mistakes in my life, but I have worked hard to turn things around and set things right.

I regret things I did in the past and have worked hard to make up for them. For the past decade, I’ve been on a better path, helping others and working to prevent domestic violence in our communities.

As Senator Price has revealed this week, everyone deserves a second chance. I’m using mine to make the world a better place for our families. I would like to be given the same opportunity that Senator Price has sought this week.

I draw on my life experience when I talk to men in behaviour change workshops. The workshops bring together senior community leaders and the police with a range of community support programs.

Men need to see that change is possible. I teach them that their mistakes don’t have to define them. If I can change, they can too. I talk to them about leaving old attitudes behind and creating a new life for themselves, one that’s filled with respect and love for others.

I tell my story honestly in these workshops because truth-telling is powerful. It helps set you free and can save lives by showing others a different path.

My teachings come from my lived experience. I have faced the consequences of my actions and am now looking at a better future, not only for me but for everyone around me.

Last December, at the Stop the Silence! End the Violence! rally in Alice Springs, I shared my story so the men there could benefit from hearing from my experience.

It’s important for men to see they can turn their lives around. I am in a good position now with my family. As chair of the Central Land Council, I am discussing the need for preventative education and programs with our members.

Last May our council backed a proposal for breaking the cycle of violence.

If we want to stop male violence, we have to speak the truth. If you don’t bring out the truth, nothing is going to change.

Men need to know that they can take a different path, and I’m living proof that change is possible. For 10 years, I’ve been on a better path, showing that it can be done. I am here to help others do the same.

It’s not easy, but it can be done. No one can do it for you. You have to take the initiative and choose to turn your life around.

For me, like for Senator Price, giving up alcohol helped make me the person I wanted to be.

My mistakes are now teaching others that they can choose a better life, too.

PHOTO from the Stop the Silence! End the Violence! rally in Alice Springs in December, showing Centralian Middle School students, members of the Clontarf Foundation. Image: Central Land Council.