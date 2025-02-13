$1.30 standard drink limit axed

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The NT Government has removed the minimum floor price (MUP) for alcohol which has been in force since 2018, requiring a charge of no less than $1.30 per standard drink.

Australian Medical Association (NT) president Robert Parker describes the decision as “a backward step in reducing alcohol-related harm”.

NT Hospitality Minister Marie-Clare Boothby says the measure didn’t work and that alcohol-related assaults in the NT increased by 38% “under eight years of Labor”.

Dr Parker, speaking with the Alice Springs News, said experiences in Scotland and investigation by the Menzies School of Health Research “appear to show” the value of the MPU.

NEWS: Who gets the profits of the higher prices?

Dr PARKER: The alcohol industry.

NEWS: Are online purchases taken into account in the assessment of MPU?

Dr PARKER: I don’t know. It’s a good point.

He suggested the Alice Springs News should seek comment from Dr John Boffa, a long-time campaigner for a floor price. We have left a message for him and will report comments he provides.

Minister Boothby says in a media statement: “We are committed to supporting a strong hospitality sector while ensuring alcohol policy is responsible, targeted and evidence-based.

“The floor price has has simply driven people to switch to stronger spirits in glass bottles, which can then be used as weapons.”