Legal aid copes with pressure

By ERWIN CHLANDA

All Territory Aboriginal persons facing criminal charges since August last year received high quality legal representation unless they chose not to use the North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency, or it had a conflict of interest.

CEO Anthony Beven was responding to allegations made anonymously to the Alice Springs News that “there is more chaos at NAAJA”.

He says it continues to perform “exceptionally” despite record numbers of Aboriginal people taken into custody.

“This representation was provided in courts in the major centres and in all bush circuit courts around the NT.

“NAAJA in 2024 also represented the interests of Aboriginal people in a number of high profile coronial inquests in the Northern Territory and in civil proceedings affecting the legal rights of Aboriginal people.

“Prisoner support programs continue to support the record number of prisoners in the NT to transition out of correctional institutions.”

Mr Beven says NAAJA in November 2024 completed substantial restructure of its governance, elected a new chairperson and passed a new constitution.

“NAAJA in 2023/24 also delivered another unqualified audit and all of its reporting and acquittals to its funding bodies and regulatory agencies are up to date.”

Meanwhile the Government will introduce a Bill to support corrections officers and ease workforce pressures, allowing the appointment of special corrections and parole officers, including external workforce and interstate personnel.

“Custodial staff are working around 168,000 hours each year escorting prisoners, including for court appearances, prison transfers, and hospital bedsits – equating to around $11m annually in overtime costs,” says Minister for Corrections Gerard Maley.

“Since the August election there has been increase of more than 500 prisoners.

“This initiative will not replace the ongoing corrections recruitment program.”

UPDATE 4pm: The Police Association welcomes the latest Federal funding commitment to the NT. Of the total $842m over six years, $206m has been allocated to remote policing. NTPA president Nathan Finn says he is looking forward to seeing a breakdown in more detail.