Will Jacinta Price cope with billions?

By ERWIN CHLANDA
If the government changes stripe, NT Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price will be wheeling and dealing in billions of dollars, for example, $13.7b for miners’ green hydrogen (“now abandoned”) or $1b for quantum computers.
At least that’s what she’s explained to Sky TV presenter Paul Murray, no doubt her favourite interviewer: “You look amazing, you look great,” he told her on air (photo at top).
As Peter Dutton’s principal adviser about how not to waste public money the Senator will need commercial knowledge at upper stratospheric levels of business decision making.
Does she have it?
We can’t ask her because she declined an interview with the Alice Springs News.
Online she says about herself: “I worked as the Indigenous program director at the Centre for Independent Studies.” That’s a right-wing think tank.
“In 2015 I was elected to the Alice Springs Town Council where I fought hard to improve the lives of Indigenous kids and tackled the tough issues that face our community, like domestic violence.”
Looking at her last year and a half in council that is a claim hard to sustain.
Senator Price says she is “the former deputy mayor of Alice Springs”. That is also the sole CV detail that most media attribute to her.
In fact she is not. She is a former deputy mayor of Alice Springs.
That is not a position gained in public vote, as is the Mayor’s, nor does it last the term, but changes annually in a vote by fellow councillors.
Between January 2020 and August 2021 Ms Price was recorded in the council minutes frequently as a seconder, not the mover of motions, and if as a mover, mostly on procedural issues – confirming the previous meeting’s minutes, re-appointing the debt collection service, accepting staff reports, putting lights into a park.
In September 2020 she accepted a position on the Development Consent Authority.
It all was small stuff.
An exception offered itself in the November 2020 council meeting to “fight hard to improve the lives of Indigenous kids” which is minuted as follows: “Deputy Mayor Price enquired what measures Central Land Council will undertake to support the community in dealing with the various issues arising from youth crime and alcohol abuse. Deputy Mayor Price advised that she would like to see open communication between Council and Central Land Council.”
That raises the question why Cr Price had not created that open communication.
As the daughter of a white teacher on a major remote community, and of Warlpiri woman, Bess Price, who was a CLP minister in the Legislative Assembly 2012-16 , Ms Price might have been well placed to mediate.
Say the minutes: “The CEO advised that ongoing partnerships are important and that Council can encourage open communication between Council and Central Land Council.”
Cr Eli Melky, also a former Deputy Mayor, today vigorously defends Cr Price for advocating, not acting.
Cr Price’s job, which she did very well, was “loud, consistent” advocacy, presenting an “unwavering message”.
We asked Cr Melky, who joined the council in 2011, whether it troubled him that Cr Price’s advocacy yielded little result as during her term the town slid towards its current crisis.
He replied: “You can’t crucify her for not solving the problem. Advocacy is her success, being in the fight.
“Our role in local government is to advocate to those in power whose responsibility it is to make the changes necessary.
“She did that very well.”
Silly question, name me one politician that singlehandedly handled finances.
Depends on the Cabinet and advisers to do the right thing. There are no billionaires in Government.
.
Too many questions arise:
1. Has she ever worked before being a mouth piece and if so for whom in what capacity?
2. Has she managed budgets before?
3. Will she just target Indigenous funding?
I for one do not believe she has the experience or knowledge in any capacity other than to target Indigenous funding.
Haha, there you go again, Erwin.
Hermann Weber is right. In hindsight it was a silly question. Like all Ministers she would (if she gets in, which she probably will) rely on the public service.
Ironically it is the very same public service which the Dutton Opposition has vowed to slash.
{Rather disingenous that: the Opposition is attacking the Government for having hired many public servants, but failing to mention that this relatively low cost cohort replaced expensive contractors and consultants.}
Jacinta Price has done nothing but appease the assimilationist amongst us for her own misplaced powers.
She was hardly seen in the arenas of program development to ease social instability in Alice Springs or the remote communities surrounding her.
She is a lone wolf who pretends she was closely involved in improving lives. Her absences from council meetings and Alice Springs were alarming. She is and has been so far all talk and NO action.
She almost single handedly, with hangers on, sabotaged the greatest opportunity for her peoples on her mother’s side through the NO vote. She has given overt air to the many racists amongst us while she denied that the trauma of colonisation doesn’t exist.
She went against the vast majority of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people for what gain?
As a Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Jacinta Price has told us she will ensure the portfolio will no longer exist under her reign. God help her brothers and sister on her Black side who she proclaims much concern for.
Lo and behold she will now, if Minister of the new Government department of efficiencies, appointed by Donald Dutton, stop the funding of $150,000 for Welcome to Country costs. This clearly demonstrates the fact is that she is not up for the job.
Maybe we can help her out and allow her to make a difference for ALL Australians.
She can end the purchase of useless submarines that’s a roughly $350 billion savings, end the silliness of nuclear power, what’s say another few hundred billion, and oh end the idea of business lunches estimated at a cost of over 1 billion, we could even stop paying for welcoming to the Royals which cost over $600,000 last year.
Gee that’s a good start don’t you reckon Jacinta? Saving a $150,000 for Welcome to Countries has nothing to do with efficiencies but an attempt at demoralising most First Nations people through attempts to assimilate. That’s all Aboriginal people hey!!!
Also I look forward to her audit work … of the separatist Yipirinya School which she considers the holy grail of Aboriginal solutions in Alice Springs.
Yesterday, while at work in her cushy Senate Office, she was spruiking her newly released memoirs. She said you could purchase a copy online. It’s a very thick book so she has much to share, apparently.
Not even those close to her will know what she has been up to! Na, thanks. Get to your job Senator and make a positive difference.
You have a lot to learn and my hope is that you have an ability to change yourself for the betterment of your people.