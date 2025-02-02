Traditional owners mum on royalties

By ERWIN CHLANDA
Traditional owners will not reveal what they are going to do with royalties from the massive Beetaloo gas field.
“Details of agreements with proponents are confidential,” says the Northern Land Council on their behalf.
We had asked for a summary of the expected income from the field going to traditional owners, how much, for how long, how many people will benefit and how will the money be distributed.
The NT Government says it cannot comment on any agreements between petroleum companies and TOs under either the Native Title Act 1993 or the Aboriginal Land Rights (NT) Act 1976, “as the government is not party to such arrangements nor provided with the details of these agreements”.
Meanwhile under the Petroleum Royalty Act 2023, the royalty rate payable to the NT Government for petroleum produced from a project area is 10% of the gross value of the petroleum at the wellhead.
As the permit holders in the Beetaloo Sub-basin are in the exploration and appraisal phase of development, not production, there has been no royalties (revenue) paid to the NT Government, according to the Department of Mines and Energy.
“The NT Government is committed as a priority to ensuring that the Territory has sufficient gas supply to meet the demands of our residents and industries.
“To that end, the NT Government has a Gas Sales Agreements (GSA) in place with Empire Energy to provide up to 25 Terajoules (TJ) of gas per day for initially 10 years from Q3 2025; and Tamboran Resources Corporation to initially provide 40 TJ of gas per day from mid-2026.”
The department says expenditure for development of the Beetaloo Sub-basin for exploration and appraisal, including the drilling of wells, are borne by the permit holders and not government.
The NT Government announced on December 5, 2024 that industry projected to spend more than $170m on in its activities in the Beetaloo and Amadeus Basins.
The department says detailed economic projections of the value to the Territory economy of Beetaloo Sub-Basin development in terms of royalties, taxes and other income can be found in Chapter 13 “Economic impacts” of the Scientific Inquiry into Hydraulic Fracturing in the Northern Territory.
From the internet: “Tamboran Resources Corporation is a Delaware corporation that was formed when Tamboran Resources Limited (TR Ltd.) re-domiciled to the United States in December 2023.”
Also this: “The wellhead value is calculated by subtracting all costs incurred between the wellhead and the point of sale.”
The Australian gas exporting industry is notorious for minimizing tax and royalties. As I understand it one of their most effective tactics is to have overseas companies provide the funds for development and operations to their Australian subsidiaries which then transfer tax deductible / reducible interest payments back overseas.
Erwin, by all means ask questions about how traditional owners (TOs) intend to use the funds they haven’t received yet, but I think you should be concentrating your enquiries higher up the money tree.
From personal experience as manager of the now defunct Yuendumu Mining Company I learned a fair bit about price transference and creative accounting. Joint Ventures totalling a few million, yielded us zilch.
I suspect the TOs share of the cake will be small change compared to what is transferred to Delaware.
Then too there is the matter of how both major NT parties (and the Commonwealth) stonewalled widespread public opposition to fracking.
You have already pointed out (in a previous article) that an ex-NT minister now works for Tamboran. Reminds me of ex-Chief Minister Adam Giles working for Gina Rinehart (not sure if he still is).
Once all infrastructures are built, the wells are flowing and the investing companies have recouped their investment, then and only then should indigenous land holders be paid royalties.
I ask the question: “Why should they receive anything at all.”
The taxes imposed on the mining companies and supporting industries help ALL AUSTRALIANS so why should a group of people receive a bag of money, for no effort.
Good point, Frank. It’s all a rort and we are being butt-f..d by these companies and the governments that sell our precious resources for nothing! These benefits should be going to Aussies!