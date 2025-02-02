Traditional owners mum on royalties

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Traditional owners will not reveal what they are going to do with royalties from the massive Beetaloo gas field.

“Details of agreements with proponents are confidential,” says the Northern Land Council on their behalf.

We had asked for a summary of the expected income from the field going to traditional owners, how much, for how long, how many people will benefit and how will the money be distributed.

The NT Government says it cannot comment on any agreements between petroleum companies and TOs under either the Native Title Act 1993 or the Aboriginal Land Rights (NT) Act 1976, “as the government is not party to such arrangements nor provided with the details of these agreements”.

Meanwhile under the Petroleum Royalty Act 2023, the royalty rate payable to the NT Government for petroleum produced from a project area is 10% of the gross value of the petroleum at the wellhead.

As the permit holders in the Beetaloo Sub-basin are in the exploration and appraisal phase of development, not production, there has been no royalties (revenue) paid to the NT Government, according to the Department of Mines and Energy.

“The NT Government is committed as a priority to ensuring that the Territory has sufficient gas supply to meet the demands of our residents and industries.

“To that end, the NT Government has a Gas Sales Agreements (GSA) in place with Empire Energy to provide up to 25 Terajoules (TJ) of gas per day for initially 10 years from Q3 2025; and Tamboran Resources Corporation to initially provide 40 TJ of gas per day from mid-2026.”

The department says expenditure for development of the Beetaloo Sub-basin for exploration and appraisal, including the drilling of wells, are borne by the permit holders and not government.

The NT Government announced on December 5, 2024 that industry projected to spend more than $170m on in its activities in the Beetaloo and Amadeus Basins.

The department says detailed economic projections of the value to the Territory economy of Beetaloo Sub-Basin development in terms of royalties, taxes and other income can be found in Chapter 13 “Economic impacts” of the Scientific Inquiry into Hydraulic Fracturing in the Northern Territory.

AT TOP: Tamboran Resources operation in the Beetaloo Basin. Image Petroleum Australia.