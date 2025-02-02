Solar Car Challenge: The world’s quietest car race

A chapter from the latest book by Territory photo journalist DAVE HANCOCK, Decades in Darwin.

“Ladies and gentlemen, start your solar panels,” blares the PA. An Australian flag drops and the world’s quietest car race is underway. That was in Darwin, five-and-a-half days and 3,004km earlier.

On Friday, the gaily painted Swatch-backed Swiss entrant, The Spirit of Biel, glided across the finish line in Adelaide, at the head of a field of 34 bizarrely shaped entries from nine countries to win the second World Solar Challenge race across the continent. It had regularly clocked speeds of 120 km/h.

Built and driven by a team of 16 university students from the city of the car’s name, The Spirit of Biel spent 49 hours and 15 minutes on the road, travelling at an average speed of 64.8 km/h. It’s edge, particularly over 11 Japanese and six US university entries, came from its laser-grooved solar cells, an experimental Australian technology developed by the University of New South Wales’ Professor Martin Green, with funding from the US Department of Energy.

The Swiss team leader, Dr Fredy Sidler, head of Biel University’s engineering school, said The Spirit of Biel, used the equivalent of five litres of petrol for the journey and predicted that a commercial prototype could be developed within five years.

Several hundred kilometres behind The Spirit, and struggling in the rain and overcast conditions that had dogged the race, was a pre-race favourite, Honda’s Dream, powered by state-of-the-art solar technology and satellite-grade mono-crystalline cells. Japan’s Hoxan and entries from the US universities of Western Washington and Michigan were battling for third place.

At week’s end, the insect-like, wind-resistant solar cars were still strung out to Alice Springs and Tennant Creek. In the first solar challenge in 1987, the last car finished two months after the winner.

The race was organised by Australian-Danish adventurer, Hans Tholstrup, who pioneered the concept when he drove the solar-powered Quiet Achiever across the Nullarbor in 1986. Principal backing then came from environmentalist and Californian real estate millionaire J. Ward Phillips, who has retired to solar-powered San Juan Island off Washington State. He said: “I wanted an effective way of making a better planet.”

Hopes of this being fulfilled lie in Martin Green’s deeply grooved laser cells that powered The Spirit of Biel. Made under license by Germany’s Daimler-Benz-owned Telefunken Systems Technik, they are rated at 18.5% efficiency – almost equal the 20% output produced by the gallium arsenide cells used by the inaugural solar challenge winner, General Motors’ Sunraycer. But those cells were toxic and impractical for public use.

At the final media petrol stop, one reporter admitted as he pumped another $109 worth of fuel into his own vehicle, adding to the $204 already consumed: “I’m beginning to appreciate why Tholstrup claims this is the most important race in the world.”

In 1987, Detlef Schmitz, a German who has gained fame as the “suitcase man” with limited funds, brought his race-car dismantled and packed into suitcases. This year he also brought his wife and four-year-old daughter so that he had more suitcase capacity on the plane.

PHOTO: Female ringer rides alongside a solar car on the Stuart Highway.

