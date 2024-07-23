Mayor goes it alone on buffel

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Mayor Matt Paterson told the Alice Springs News on July 16 that the Town Council did not have a position on declaring buffel grass a weed, which occurred on July 5.

What he did not tell the News was that he himself had a position, namely that the declaration should not be made; that he had told Environment Minister Kate Worden as much, and that he had acted without informing the other elected council members.

This came to light when the News raised the buffel issue with councillor and environmentalist Kim Hopper who in the November 2023 council meeting successfully moved a motion – seconded by Mayor Paterson – to ask the NT government for advice on how to deal with the management of buffel.

When asked for clarification Cr Hopper pointed out to the News a letter dated February 19 from Mayor Paterson to Minister Worden in which he said, in part, he was “concerned about the potential economic burden that declaring buffel grass a weed … could place on land owners and occupiers.

“Depending on what classification and zoning the Weed Action Committee (WAC) determines, the cost of implementing its recommendations could result in significant financial impost, and negatively impact rate paying businesses and households in Central Australia.

“As an example of cost, Council has estimated the mowing and maintenance of the grass area of the Todd and Charles river[s] three times annually would require 44 additional staff at a cost of $3,900,000 per annum – this does not include plant and machinery cost.”

The council has been adamant that it wants to be the custodian of the Todd and Charles rivers.

Mayor Paterson wrote to the Minister: “While dependent on the final advice from the WAC, Council would anticipate the cost for complete weed management for the entire municipality would be much greater.”

Mayor Paterson proposed cost-sharing, exploring alternative management approaches and financial assistance to landowners and local government.

Cr Hopper says: “The Mayor sent this without consulting elected members.

“We didn’t see the minister’s request that’s referenced in the letter. I requested the letter be sent to the elected members and we received it by email. But by then the Mayor had already sent his letter to the Minister without giving us an opportunity for input.”

PHOTO: Dry buffel grass in the Todd River surrounding a tree at risk in the event of a wildfire.