Buffel grass declared a weed

Buffel grass has been declared a weed and a management plan will now be formalised towards reducing its impact in Central Australia, according to Environment Minister Kate Worden.
She says the Buffel Grass Weed Advisory Committee unanimously recognises in its strategy that areas where buffel grass poses the greatest risk to biodiversity, cultural, and community values should be prioritised for management.
A management plan is due for completion by the end of the year.
The Arid Lands Environment Centre says it welcomes “this historic decision” following “a decades-long struggle to confront one of the greatest threats to the arid and semi-arid lands.
“Buffel grass is transforming landscapes and changing fire regimes,” says CEO Adrian Tomlinson.
“It is already found in every mainland state and the Northern Territory and has the potential to spread across 68% of the continent.
“In 2014, Federal Government Buffel Grass Threat Abatement Advice was released, in 2015 buffel was declared a weed in South Australia and today the Northern Territory joins the call for national coordination and resourcing.”
Mr Tomlinson says in Budget 2024, $750,000 has been invested into the strategic management of buffel grass. This includes $575,000 for program management, planning and technical services to implement buffel grass management in Central Australia.
The funding also includes $50,000 for a Fire Ready (South) Program to reduce fire risk from buffel, $75,000 for a herbicide program in Central Australia with a focus on community groups, local councils and $50,000 mapping and data analysis.
ALEC policy officer Alex Vaughan says: “Since the 1950s, buffel grass was deliberately planted at scale across Central Australia as a pasture grass and as a dust suppressant for overstocked and degraded lands.
“This moment makes clear that the ongoing proliferation of buffel grass is unacceptable. The arid lands are a site for healthy communities and Country. Our inland rivers, threatened species and sites of ecological and cultural significance must be conserved against the impact of buffel grass invasion.”
Mr Tomlinson says: “I want to acknowledge the wonderful information sharing and advocacy for a response proportional to the threat posed by buffel by the Alice Springs News over many years and pages.”
The News has asked the NT Cattlemen’s Association for comment.
PHOTO: Buffel at the Telegraph Station waterhole after which Alice Springs is named.
The Buffel Grass Management Strategy: Central Australia 2024 – 2030 can be viewed here:https://nt.gov.au/environment/weeds/weeds-in-the-nt/A-Z-list-of-weeds-in-the-NT/buffel-grass
Quotes attributable to the Minister for the Environment, Climate Change and Water Security Kate Worden:
“The Buffel Grass Management Strategy 2024-2030 provides a pathway forward for the Territory, and most importantly Central Australia, in reducing the impact of buffel grass, particularly in areas of cultural and community value.
“The Committee is a great example of how when we bring together a diverse range of voices and views, we can find manageable ways forward in collaboration with each other and the broader community.
“I am confident this declaration is in the best interests of the broader community – now and into the future.
“The next steps, including maintaining the Committee to inform consultation and provide advice on any future Weed Management Plan and related resourcing needs, I hope provides certainty to all stakeholders and community members that we are invested in managing buffel in a considered manner, on a long-term basis.”
