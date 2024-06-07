All go for art gallery

NT company Sitzler has been awarded the tender to construct the National Aboriginal Art Gallery.

Site preparation and first stage construction works are set to rollout in the coming weeks, according to a government media release.

The project represents the most significant infrastructure investment in Central Australia, with a joint investment of $154m from the Northern Territory and Australian Governments.

The gallery has now been renamed the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Gallery of Australia (ATSIAGA).

The National Reference Group endorsed the name after it was tested by the market to ensure it was representative of Indigenous Australians; and defined and described its primary purpose.

It is anticipated ATSIAGA will open in 2027, and will attract thousands of visitors to the town each year.

The first stage of construction will secure the site, establish a site office, complete the design development, secure the managing contractor, and begin value engineering; with $2.2 million accelerating these works into delivery.