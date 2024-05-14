Budget boost for cops ‘already spent’

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Most of the “extra” $90m in the NT Budget for police has already been spent, according to the Police Association.

President Nathan Finn says (above, left): “What wasn’t disclosed by the Chief Minister and Police Minister is that more than $70 million of that $90 million funding has already been absorbed because the department has blown its budget this financial year.

“That blow out is not surprising given the extraordinary number of resources that have been sent to Alice Springs, ongoing violence in the West Daly Region, the overwhelming number of calls requesting an emergency response coming into the Joint Emergency Services Communication Centre, and the unsustainable overtime members right across the Territory are undertaking to address record levels of crime, harm and violence in the community.

“Additionally, Minister Potter told Mix 104.9 that the $90m was ‘separate to the $570 million over five years’ but was later forced to clarify the $90m is, in fact, included in the total $570 million commitment.

Meanwhile Independent Member for Araluen Robyn Lambley (above, right) says there is not much new in the Budget for Alice Springs.

“Most of the promises made by the government since coming to power in 2016 – eight years ago – have not been delivered,” she sys.

“The few Infrastructure projects which have been delivered make up less than $100m or 20% of the more than $700m promised.

“This is a massive under-spend of more than $580m on game-changing projects.”

She lists: The National Aboriginal Art Gallery, estimated $250m (2018); the National Aboriginal Cultural Centre, $100-200m (2018); flood mitigation, $155m (report from 2017); Alice Springs Juvenile Detention Centre, $35m (2018); Arumbera Industrial Estate, $20m (2018); the completed CBD Revitalisation, $20m (2017); new Rugby League ovals, $20-30m (2018); Red Centre Adventure Ride, $11m (2018); Watarrka Walking Trail, $6m (2018) and a new Home for Tourism Central Australia, estimated $5m (2024).