‘Let police do police work’

By ERWIN CHLANDA
“Leave policing to the police. Politics and policing don’t mesh. When they come together problems arise. Politics confuses everything.”
That’s the message to the NT Government from Leo Abbott, an Arrernte traditional owner, former NT and Federal public servant in both Labor and Liberal administrations, a consultant on Indigenous issues and land management to private companies including mining and pastoral.
He blames the current crime fighting fiasco on the interference by a gaggle of ministers, sometimes contradicting each-other, while the present police leadership has decades of local knowledge is on top of things.
”Commissioner [Michael] Murphy (pictured above welcoming SA police in town to assist with combating youth crime) has come from the ground up. He started as a constable at Hermannsburg 30 years ago. He knows how to talk with Aboriginal people,” says Mr Abbott (at right).
What should the Police Minister be doing? He’s in charge of the police?
“He should be backing the commissioner and the leadership team, listen to his team.
“Why have a commissioner and a deputy commissioner and inspectors if the Police Minister is calling all the shots, overriding their decisions?
“They worked across the Territory, in communities, talking to people. They have a pretty good understanding of the Territory.
“They know a number of people they worked with over the years.”
Mr Abbott says his gigs included working alongside FaHCSIA [the Department of Families, Housing, Community Services and Indigenous Affairs] as well as Prime Minister and Cabinet and the Indigenous Engagement Program.
“I’m a Territorian born and bred,” which gives him the advantage over “too many FIFO people coming here.
“Locals can get into places where things need to be done, getting them done more quickly.”
Mr Abbott also says these issues need to have bi-partisan support.
Typical insiders versus outsiders paradigm. How about outsiders like Federal Government turn the tap off and let the Territory live with reality.
The previous Chief Minister Fyles said: “We can’t police our way out of these problems” and police are just “a part” of keeping the community safe. The focus needs to remain on services and families.
Only a Minister can connect-the-dots among the interacting causes of this long-term situation.
I have seen children thrive when they are adopted into healthy families, while maintaining strong connections with their birth family.
I first lived and worked in the Territory in 1969, both in towns and in the bush. The problem the Territory and other states have faced since then have grown because of the silk glove approach.
The problem could be fixed within 12 months. If someone attempts to misbehave come down on them like a tonne of bricks, set a precedent and others will fall in line.
If a dog attacks someone or something it’s taken out of harm’s way. With humans firstly make examples of them, then put them in an institution that addresses their problems and keeps them from further harming the good people of society.
Good people in towns like Alice want to see culprits dealt with and dealt with heavily, so the good people don’t feel cheated by the offenders and their supporters.