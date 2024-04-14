‘Let police do police work’

By ERWIN CHLANDA

“Leave policing to the police. Politics and policing don’t mesh. When they come together problems arise. Politics confuses everything.”

That’s the message to the NT Government from Leo Abbott, an Arrernte traditional owner, former NT and Federal public servant in both Labor and Liberal administrations, a consultant on Indigenous issues and land management to private companies including mining and pastoral.

He blames the current crime fighting fiasco on the interference by a gaggle of ministers, sometimes contradicting each-other, while the present police leadership has decades of local knowledge is on top of things.

”Commissioner [Michael] Murphy (pictured above welcoming SA police in town to assist with combating youth crime) has come from the ground up. He started as a constable at Hermannsburg 30 years ago. He knows how to talk with Aboriginal people,” says Mr Abbott (at right).

What should the Police Minister be doing? He’s in charge of the police?

“He should be backing the commissioner and the leadership team, listen to his team.

“Why have a commissioner and a deputy commissioner and inspectors if the Police Minister is calling all the shots, overriding their decisions?

“They worked across the Territory, in communities, talking to people. They have a pretty good understanding of the Territory.

“They know a number of people they worked with over the years.”

Mr Abbott says his gigs included working alongside FaHCSIA [the Department of Families, Housing, Community Services and Indigenous Affairs] as well as Prime Minister and Cabinet and the Indigenous Engagement Program.

“I’m a Territorian born and bred,” which gives him the advantage over “too many FIFO people coming here.

“Locals can get into places where things need to be done, getting them done more quickly.”

Mr Abbott also says these issues need to have bi-partisan support.