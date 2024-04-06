Treaty gets push at Alice conference

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Monetary compensation and self-government are major issues in the NT Treaty Commission’s final report which was given broad attention during a two day Indigenous convention in Alice Springs this week.

Treaty Minister Chansey Paech, who addressed the convention on both days, made it clear he agreed with the recommendations in the June 2022 document.

“Right now we want to invigorate the Treaty process, engage in truth telling, revitalise local decision making,” he said.

The report states: “The clear message during consultations has been that there is a need for multiple treaties in the NT securing the sovereign status of each First Nation and facilitating their self-government.”

It also calls for local and Territory wide recognition and representation for First Nations, independent decision making at a local level and participation in the democratic process, economic independence and reparations.

Tripartite agreements between the First Nations, the NT Government and the Commonwealth Government should provide for Treaty reparations that are “grants-based, not loan-based.

“Reparations should, among other things, consist of acknowledgement and apology, guarantees against repetition, measures of restitution, measures of rehabilitation and monetary compensation,” according to the report.

Mr Paech said: “The result of the Voice Referendum last year showed us that Australia doesn’t know or understand our history.

“Don’t let people tell you that a Northern Territory Treaty is going to cede sovereignty. It is not. We will always be sovereign people and this is always going to be Aboriginal land,” Mr Paech said in his speech.

The “bush mob” overwhelmingly voted Yes.

“We don’t need the rest of the country’s permission to do what we did.

“I encourage each and everyone of you to contact the Office of Aboriginal Affairs on behalf of your community [for] grants to tell your stories.”

That process is clearly under way, judging by the pamphlets distributed at the conference:

Federal

• National Indigenous Australians Agency: Stolen Generations Redress Scheme, up to $75,000, healing assistance payment $7000.

• 3000 jobs over three years with the National Indigenous Australians Agency.

Territory

Truth, Healing and Reconciliation Program: Two grant rounds of $300,000 each, individuals up to $20,000 each round.

First Circles: Supporting Aboriginal leaders, costs for members attending workshops and the cabinet meeting.

PHOTO ABC News, Felicity James: The opening of the Barunga Festival festival in July 1988 when the historical statement was presented to Prime Minister Bob Hawke, laying the foundation for the Treaty movement.