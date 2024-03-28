Curfews don’t reduce crime

Letter to the Editor

We are calling for the NT and Commonwealth governments to urgently rethink their approach to recent crime in Alice Springs. A two-week curfew for children will not improve community safety nor address the drivers of contact with the justice system.

Research clearly shows that curfews are ineffective in reducing crime, urging the government to take an evidence-based approach instead of reaching for punitive quick fixes.

A curfew won’t meaningfully affect what’s happening in the lives of children who are out at night in Alice Springs, but is more likely to put them in contact with police and pull them deeper into the criminal justice system with lifelong repercussions.

As NAAJA has pointed out, this response is particularly misguided if it is intended to prevent events like that outside the Todd Tavern this week, as that incident is understood to have occurred during the daytime and primarily involved adults.

We need policymakers and police to work with Aboriginal leaders and support community-led organisations working on the frontline, as the evidence shows this is what actually makes a difference.

If there is going to be federal involvement, it needs to be around resourcing of community-led responses – not punitive crackdowns and riot police.

The Justice Reform Initiative, a multi-partisan alliance supported by more than 120 of our most eminent Australians, has previously called on the NT Government, in partnership with the Federal Government, to establish a $300 million Breaking the Cycle Fund over four years to boost community-led organisations and projects that are successfully breaking the cycle of incarceration.

Dr Mindy Sotiri, Justice Reform Initiative