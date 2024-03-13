13-year-old girl missing

Police are holding concerns for a missing person, 13-year-old Alice Springs girl Sanatanya Namatjira (pictured).

She has not been seen since she left her Bath Street home around noon on Thursday, March 7, when she planned to walk to the 24-Hour Store on Gap Road.

Sanatanya is Aboriginal, 160cm tall, weighing 50 to 55 kg with a skinny build and black hair with a dyed yellow streak.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants with an army pattern and black thongs.

Police can be contacted on 131 444, quoting NTP2400025524.