Missing girl

UPDATE Wednesday, March 6, 10am: Police say Praise has been located safe and well. She is with family and police are thanking the public for their assistance.

Yesterday’s report: Police hold concerns for the welfare of 15-year-old Praise Garang.

She was last seen around 3.30pm on Monday March 4 at a residence in Braitling.

Praise was last seen wearing a long sleeved knee length dress. From shoulder to waist the dress is coloured dark navy blue and from the waist to knee it is coloured with black and white polka dots.

She was also wearing black and white runners and may be carrying a black and gold polka dot back pack.

Praise no longer has long hair (as pictured) and now has short dreadlocks.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 131 444, quoting reference number NTP2400022924.