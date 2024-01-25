Jacinta Price for House of Reps?

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Alice Springs based NT Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price may be on her way to the House of Representatives, filling the vacancy left by former Liberal Prime Minister Scott Morrison or the North Queensland seat of Warren Entsch.

When asked by the Alice Springs News today CLP Senator Price would neither deny nor confirm that moves are under way for her to be preselected for Leichhardt, nor how she would react to such a move.

Senior Coalition figures say “very good National sources” expect Mr Entsch will not re-contest his seat, which has a significant Aboriginal population, in the next Federal election.

Meanwhile, Mr Morrison has vacated the New South Wales seat of Cook where a by-election will be held.

A Coalition source, speaking on the understanding of not being named, has told the News that Ms Price would be well suited to take up Aboriginal policy issues in the House of Representatives.

PHOTO (from left): Former CLP Senator Nigel Scullion, Morrison, Price in April 2019.