Hot prisons undermine justice system

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

NAAJA believes the real story that undermines the justice system in the NT is the mass incarceration of Aboriginal people in over-crowded, hot prisons that contributed to this week’s riot at the Alice Springs prison.

The riot indicates there is an urgent need to divert people from prison with new programs and changes to the bail laws.

Of the 2200 prisoners in the NT justice system, 1900 are Aboriginal people and 40% are on remand and waiting in prison for a trial, or to be sentenced.

The justice system is broken in the NT and the underlying social problems are getting worse … and rehabilitation just isn’t possible in crowded, 40-degree prisons without adequate programs, air-conditioning, or facilities.

Laws and policies in the NT have a discriminatory impact on Aboriginal people and the bail laws need to be changed, to give courts more discretion to grant bail.

Governments need to support people with employment, education, health, and training. It’s an evidence-based approach that reduces re-offending.

It’s very expensive to lock people up and it doesn’t make the community safer, nor does it address the on-going problems of poverty and despair.

NAAJA calls on the NT Government to urgently convene a Justice Reinvestment Summit consider options like Community Courts, return-to-country programs, and family support.

Darryl Pearce, A/CEO North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency (NAAJA)