Firebug: 3 blazes in Pitchi Richi Sanctuary

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Pitchi Richi Sanctuary was burnt out yesterday as fire ripped through most of the property from north to south.

Historian Alex Nelson, who is a resident at the historic tourist attraction, says there were no major infrastructure losses although Chapman’s House suffered minor fire damage.

The old entry station was saved and the cottage was unaffected.

“Some Ricketts sculptures were scorched but I observed no other damage,” says Mr Nelson, who took the photos on this page.

He says it is clear that the first blaze the night before was deliberately lit but the following two may have been re-ignitions.

“Firies were still on site after about five hours.”

Heritage Alice Springs “has to take a long hard look at itself as it seems the management of the site is not adequate.

“The major problem is the failure to control buffel.”

Mr Nelson says in the third blaze buildings on the sanctuary, as well as neighbouring dwellings had “very narrow escapes all ’round”.

IMAGES: Chapman’s House on fire at rear. A Ricketts’ sculpture was “cooked” but not harmed. Ricketts’ amphitheatre was undamaged.