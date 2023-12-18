Youths king hit old man in Mall

Letter to the Editor

I was just set upon by four youths in Todd Mall and I’m completely shattered by the ordeal.

And I’m also so sad that this town I love has come to this.

It was about 5:30 pm, broad daylight.

Surely a 64 year old should be able to walk to the post office without having his life threatened. Why would four youths want to king hit an old man?

The police were excellent but it seemed like it was just a bit ho hum to them and possibly not much they could do.

What’s to become of Alice Springs?

Matt Davidson

[ED – There was no police media release about the attack.]