Voice – yes or no? Two days to go.

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The impact of Territorian votes on the referendum result will be infinitesimal because of our tiny population, and because the NT will not be counted as a state, a majority of which will be needed for the Yes case to succeed.

Yet, by head of population, we have about 10 times the nation’s Indigenous population, several Indigenous languages are alive and well, and Aboriginal people have freehold possession of half the “state’s” land.

Our two Senators are Aboriginal but on opposite sides. The NT was the birthplace of the Uluru Statement from the Heart. However, two lots of research by the Alice Springs News indicated that randomly approached Aboriginal people on the ground have little understanding of what the Voice means.

Yet a disproportionate part of the Yes campaign by prominent activists took place in The Centre, attracting far more non-Indigenous people than Indigenous ones.

Below are the headings, with links to the articles, reporting as well as comments, of the major pieces in the Alice Springs News.

They reflect the passions and conflicts of this controversial period in our public life.

Google our newspaper site for more.

The clout of the Voice

Uluru Statement: A year later the debate goes on

Understanding this No, voting Yes

One Voice for On Country and one for the city

The Voice not an issue in the big bush

Voice: People decide, then Parliament fills in the details

Pushing the Voice in 1.3 million square kilometres

What Uluru Statement?

The flea in the Voice vote

Voice ‘not based upon any overseas precedent’

Voice to Parliament: Scandinavia can do it, why not Australia?

Voice to respect ‘my country’ rules

Voice: Voters want chapter and verse now

Voice: A rebadged ATSIC for the Constitution?

Voice row is getting louder

A Voice for everybody

Voice campaigner cut her teeth in the Alice

News readers are vocal as Opposition abstains from Voice vote

People with ‘minimal claims to Aboriginal ancestry’ drive Voice campaign

PM second guesses Australian people: No to Indigenous Voice to Parliament

PHOTO at top: Crowd at a Voice function during the Writers Fest in June.