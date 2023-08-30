Voice campaigner cut her teeth in the Alice

By ERWIN CHLANDA
On the day the Prime Minister has announced the date of the referendum, in Alice Springs it’s fitting to consider the thoughts of Professor Marcia Langton who honed her incisive activism in part when she lived in this town during the late seventies.
Her inaugural NAIDOC Week keynote lecture at the University of Queensland on July 7 is a snapshot of her views as a leading Yes campaigner and a shaper of the Uluru Statement.
Prof Langton (pictured), associate provost, University of Melbourne, was preaching to the converted. They required little encouragement from MC Lisa Jackson Pulver, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Sydney, to embrace Prof Langton like a cult figure.
UQ Vice Chancellor Mark Scott provided balance by encouraging the audience, in his thank-you speech, to “welcome the debate, welcome the divergent voices, seek out the truth through all the rhetoric and all the noise and come to a place where we make an informed gracious response to the gracious overtures that’s been made to us”.
Prof Langton focussed on the injustices and brutalities Aboriginal people suffered at the hands of the invaders, suggesting they are continuing to the present day, perpetuating an “existential risk”.
We need to “end colonial exclusion of Indigenous people from the fabric of the nation”.
She said the Constitution formulated by whites can “cause us detriment” and relegates Indigenous people to being “ghostly figures”.
She mentions three Sections, urging people to read them.
• Section 51 (xxvi) was amended by the Constitution Alteration (Aboriginals) 1967, and previously referred to making special laws for “people of any race, other than the aboriginal race in any State, for whom it is deemed necessary to make special laws”.
Post the 1967 referendum it now reads “the people of any race for whom it is deemed necessary to make special laws”.
• Section 25: “If by the law of any State all persons of any race are disqualified from voting at elections for the more numerous House of the Parliament of the State, then, in reckoning the number of the people of the State or of the Commonwealth, persons of that race resident in that State shall not be counted.”
This is considered to no longer have any significant legal effect, as the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth) would prevent the States from discriminating against people on grounds of race. Nevertheless, section 25 ‘recognises that people might constitutionally be denied the franchise on the ground of race’.
• Section 127: “In reckoning the numbers of the people of the Commonwealth, or of a State or other part of the Commonwealth, aboriginal natives shall not be counted.” This was removed in 1967.
Prof Langton in her speech provides no analysis of the massive financial effort in the recent past to assist Indigenous people, the benefits of native title and land rights, especially in the Northern Territory, half of whose landmass is now Aboriginal freehold owned.
Prof Langton does not, in this speech, look at commercial opportunities – except in an oblique way.
She quotes US President Lyndon Johnson’s concept of “racism of low expectations”.
Yet she offers no answer to the “loss of languages, ceremonies, rules of approaching places, closing the gap reports,” including the one commissioned by former PM Julia Gillard.
Prof Langton calls for “enterprises in communities”.
She gives “health, housing, education and lowering the incarceration rates” the standard mention, but without exploring self-help opportunities.
Well said and thank you, Erwin.
Erwin, The headline only bears a very tangential relevance to the article.
Marcia cut her teeth in FCAATSI, in the 70s. I’m not sure when she came to Alice, but she was my boss at CLC in the late 80s.
She is talking about the referendum, not specific policies.
As has been pointed out many times before, the half of the NT that is Aboriginal land is the half that us whitefellas didn’t want.
No apparent commercial value. Why do you imagine that Aboriginal people should be able to magic up “commercial opportunities”?
Indigenous protected areas, with Aboriginal rangers, seem to be the most productive use, with employment, cultural maintenance, and conservation of endangered species.
As for “self help”: The Howard / Brough Intervention destroyed every vestige of Aboriginal self help and self determination in the NT.
Administration by fiat from Canberra.
Us whitefellas know best.
Including bringing in the Army.
Senior Aboriginal people in Central Australia have described the recent unrest as the outcome of the Intervention.
Case in point: Prior to the Intervention communities had the right, the ability, and the structures in place to make their own decisions about grog.
The Intervention obliterated all that.
Just a blanket prohibition.
And we know how well that has worked in the past.
When the Intervention finished in July last year there was nothing in place to cope with it. A grog explosion was inevitable, and predictable.
The “massive financial effort” you mention is a bit misleading.
Research indicates that if health spending is aligned to levels of illness in the community, spending on Aboriginal health in Central Australia is below the average.
And the important message is, that what we are doing at the moment isn’t working.
And again, the research indicates that when people are given a say in addressing their problems, the outcomes are better.
You write (referring to Section 25 of the Constitution): “This is considered to no longer have any significant legal effect, as the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth) would prevent the States from discriminating against people on grounds of race.”
One should consider this a poor protection as it’s the same Racial Discrimination Act that was simply suspended in order to implement the very racist and recent Intervention.
Exactly.
What is racism?
Our High Court has clearly upheld that some Australian legal decisions must comply with various International Agreements, such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the United Nation’s adopted by the UN General Assembly on 10 December, 1948 particularly the points ratified by Australia.
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights remains superior to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples by the General Assembly on 13 September, 2007.
We remain more human than racially different.
Download the “Universal Declaration of Human Rights” available in many languages.
Extract from the 1948 proclamation and adoption by the United Nations General Assembly, of the “Universal Declaration of Human Rights” Article 02: “Everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms set forth in this Declaration, without distinction of any kind, such as race, colour, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. Furthermore, no distinction shall be made on the basis of the political, jurisdictional or international status of the country or territory to which a person belongs, whether it be independent, trust, non-self-governing or under any other limitation of sovereignty.
Extract pintupi-luritja
Translation: Australian National University. L. Macdonald, S.J Dixon, S. Holcombe and K. Hansen
For those who understand pintupi-luritja:
Yara Tina Ngaatjanya Yananguku Tjukarurrulpayi Liipula NyinanytjakuMingarrtjuwiya
Naampa 2
Wangka piipa ngaangka ngaranyi yuwankarrangku kulira palulawana nyinanytjaku. Kutjupa tjutaku wiya mingarrtju nyinanytjaku. Ngurra pana kutjupa ngurraraku wiya mingarrtju nyinanytjaku. Kungkaku watiku wiya mingarrtju nyinanytjaku. Wangka kutjupa wangkapayiku wiya mingarrtju nyinanytjaku. Katutjanya walkulpayi tjutaku tjinguru walkuntja kutjupatjutaku wiya mingarrtju nyinanytjaku. Kapamanta ngurraraku, kapamanta kutjupa kutjupaku, kapamanta pana kutjupa yurungka parrariku wiya mingarrtju nyinanytjaku. Wangka ngaangku nganananya tjakultjunanyi rapa ngaranytjaku kutjupa tjuta nguwanpa.
The UN regards the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples by the General Assembly on 13 September, 2007, as needing to comply with the 1948 declaration of The Universal Declaration of Human Rights as the superior legislation.
Is my belief our High Court will regard it similarly to the UN.
@ Charlie Carter, you wrote: “And the important message is, that what we are doing at the moment isn’t working.
And again, the research indicates that when people are given a say in addressing their problems, the outcomes are better.” I think everyone will agree with this.
But my questions are as follow after I studied the information booklet.
1. If the referendum passes, there will be a process with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and the broader public to design the Voice. Does it mean that the Voice has not be designed yet?
2. Introduce Voice establishment legislation to Parliament:mA bill will then be developed to establish the Voice. This would be introduced to Parliament and may be referred to a parliamentary committee to suggest ways to improve it. Parliament decides if it becomes law. Once again nothing is really defined?
3. Implementation: Once Parliament approves the legislation to establish the Voice, the legislation comes into effect and the work to set up the Voice begins. How many months or years before this is done?
4. The Voice would be subject to standard governance and reporting requirements to ensure transparency and accountability. To whom the Voice will answer?
5.The Voice would have its own resources to allow it to research, develop and make representations. How will the Voice be financed?