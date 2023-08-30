St Mary’s news just for a few

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The NT Government is still silent about its intentions with the former children’s home St Mary’s – at least so far as the public is concerned.

Treasurer Eva Lawler is applying selectively her government’s much touted transparency: A lucky few were taken into her confidence at a Chamber of Commerce function in Alice Springs last Friday.

She told the 30-odd guests that her government will buy the land south of The Gap from the present owner, the Anglican Church.

The News spoke to three people who were at the gathering and confirmed this.

Ms Lawler would not deny nor confirm it.

When the home came on the market last year former residents expressed concern and distress that the history of the facility – where they had spent some of their childhood – may be forgotten. And they asked that some parts of the complex be preserved.